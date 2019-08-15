TOBONG'ULORE FESTIVAL

Security tight as Turkana cultural festival starts

President Kenyatta, DP Ruto and ODM leader Raila Oding expected at the event

• Police are escorting vehicles carrying visitors on major highways, doing patrols.

• About 10,000 guests expected from Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

by HESBORN ETYANG Correspondent, Turkana
Rift Valley
15 August 2019 - 00:00
Turkana county police commander Samuel Ndanyi addresses the press in Lodwar
ASSURANCE: Turkana county police commander Samuel Ndanyi addresses the press in Lodwar
Image: HESBORN ETYANG

Visitors to this year's Turkana cultural festival have been told they will enjoy tight security.

Turkana county police commander Samuel Ndanyi said security has been heightened as the fete opened on Wednesday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Oding are expected at the event that runs until Friday.

Turkana county holds the annual cultural festival known as Tobong'ulore , which means 'welcome back home' to the land of human origins. It draws over 10,000 visitors from Ethiopia, Uganda and South Sudan.

Ndanyi said security arrangements have been made throughout the region including along the Kitale-Lodwar highway, Lodwar town, the Lodwar-Juba route and the Lodwar-Uganda road.

"We have beefed up security in the region. I want to assure all visitors that Turkana is safe. As for now security officers are giving escort to vehicles on all highways and doing patrols to ensure visitors are safe from any banditry attacks, " he said.

Boda Boda riders raise fares in Turkana

Fare to the venue of the festival from Lodwar town will double.
Counties
1 day ago
