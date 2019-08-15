Security tight as Turkana cultural festival starts

Visitors to this year's Turkana cultural festival have been told they will enjoy tight security.

Turkana county police commander Samuel Ndanyi said security has been heightened as the fete opened on Wednesday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Oding are expected at the event that runs until Friday.

Turkana county holds the annual cultural festival known as Tobong'ulore , which means 'welcome back home' to the land of human origins. It draws over 10,000 visitors from Ethiopia, Uganda and South Sudan.

Ndanyi said security arrangements have been made throughout the region including along the Kitale-Lodwar highway, Lodwar town, the Lodwar-Juba route and the Lodwar-Uganda road.

"We have beefed up security in the region. I want to assure all visitors that Turkana is safe. As for now security officers are giving escort to vehicles on all highways and doing patrols to ensure visitors are safe from any banditry attacks, " he said.