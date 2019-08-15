Maasai Mau settlers vow to resist eviction

Maasai Mau settlers have vowed to stay put after the government announced the second phase of evictions.

They said they would not move out and demanded compensation for the losses incurred in last year's eviction.

Ololulung’ a MCA Jefferson Langat said the settlers have genuine title deeds and are ready to conserve the forest if they are involved.

"We cannot be led like sheep to the slaughter. We shall fight for our rights. The government is not keen on talking to us. They simply want to kick us out,” Langat said.

He wondered why the state is in a rush to evict people yet it has not resolved fully the last eviction.

“During the last eviction many people died. Children and women were subjected to psychological torture and others who are still alive have had their human rights violated. The government wants to create internally displaced persons,” he said.

The MCA said if the state is interested in their land it should negotiate with the settlers and agree on a willing buyer willing seller basis.

“The government had clearly marked the boundaries where it separated the forest and people’s farms and decided to plant tea as a buffer zone. We don’t want this circus anymore. We are not going anywhere,” said Langat.

Resident Mary Segerger said it is wrong for the government to evict people who know the Mau as their only home.

Elder Kiplangat Towett, 87, who has lived in the area for more than 50 years wondered why the government is not taking seriously the lives of many people living in the area.