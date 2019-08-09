Athlete arrested in Eldoret over wife's murder

Police in Eldoret are holding a US-based amateur athlete linked to the murder of his wife.

Gloria Sang'utei, 27, was a teacher at Ngeria Secondary school in Uasin Gishu county.

She was a Geography and Religious studies teacher and colleagues described her as humble and committed to her work.

Her body was found dumped in a maize farm a few kilometers from the school.

Police said the woman was hit with a blunt object on the head before being strangled.

They arrested 29-year-old Isaiah Kipchirichir who is based in the US in connection with the killing.

Eldoret High Court deputy registrar Grace Sitati allowed police to hold the suspect for seven days to complete investigations into the murder.

“The suspect is yet to record a statement and we are also yet to finalise other details as part of the investigations and we request for seven more days to hold him”, investigations officer Sofia Ibrahim said.

Sitati ordered that Kipchichir be held at the Langas police station. The case will be mentioned on August 13 when police are expected to formally charge the athlete over the murder.

Kapseret police boss Francis Warui said Sang'utei went missing from her house last Sunday berfore her body was found in the farm.

The officer said a rope suspected to have been used to strangle the deceased was recovered near the body.

“It’s like the teacher was killed elsewhere and her body dumped in the maize farm”, said Warui.

Her neighbours said she had left her house on Sunday to see someone but never returned.

“She requested me to escort her to see someone but since I was busy I declined and was so shocked when her body was later found in the maize farm”, Valentine Kibor said.

Sangutei's husband arrived back in the country last week and was said to have had a strained relationship with the wife.

Sang'utei and Kipchirchir were married in a colourful church wedding on December 22, 2017.

Relatives said the couple started having domestic disputes a few months after their wedding.

“They have been quarrelling and never lived in peace after their wedding,” Brian Sang’utei, a brother to the deceased, said.