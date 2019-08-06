Three nabbed with 200kg game meat in Naivasha

Kenya Wildlife Service officers on Tuesday arrested three suspects, including a prominent businessman, found ferrying 200kg of game meat to Nairobi.

The arrests were made in Marula farm, off the Nairobi-Nakuru highway and the car ferrying the meat was impounded.

The arrest came days after officers arrested two suspects along the same highway found in possession of ivory weighing 14kg.

The three were nabbed as they loaded the meat into a gate away car following a tip-off by guards working in the farm.

According to KWS assistant director in charge of Central Rift Region, Aggrey Maumo, cases of game meat trade for commercial use are on the rise.

“Our intelligence indicates that the majority of the game meat that finds its way to Burma market is sourced from Naivasha and Gilgil and we are keen to contain this,” he said.