Close

Three nabbed with 200kg game meat in Naivasha

In Summary

• The three were nabbed as they loaded the meat into a gateaway car

by GEORGE MURAGE CORRESPONDENT
Rift Valley
06 August 2019 - 15:44
Buffalo meat that was nabbed at Marula area along Nairobi-Nakuru highway being ferried to Burma market in Nairobi. Kenya Wildlife Service officers arrested three suspects who were ferrying over 200 Kgs of buffalo meat to Nairobi.
Game meat Buffalo meat that was nabbed at Marula area along Nairobi-Nakuru highway being ferried to Burma market in Nairobi. Kenya Wildlife Service officers arrested three suspects who were ferrying over 200 Kgs of buffalo meat to Nairobi.
Image: George Murage

Kenya Wildlife Service officers on Tuesday arrested three suspects, including a prominent businessman, found ferrying 200kg of game meat to Nairobi.

The arrests were made in Marula farm, off the Nairobi-Nakuru highway and the car ferrying the meat was impounded.

The arrest came days after officers arrested two suspects along the same highway found in possession of ivory weighing 14kg.

The three were nabbed as they loaded the meat into a gate away car following a tip-off by guards working in the farm.

According to KWS assistant director in charge of Central Rift Region, Aggrey Maumo, cases of game meat trade for commercial use are on the rise.

“Our intelligence indicates that the majority of the game meat that finds its way to Burma market is sourced from Naivasha and Gilgil and we are keen to contain this,” he said.

Naivas suspends sale of red meat countrywide

Process to subject the whole stock of red meat to a thorough independent lab test
News
2 weeks ago

Mombasa meat is safe, tests show

Samples were collected from the main supermarkets including Naivas, Tuskys and Chandarana.
Counties
4 days ago

MCAs want meat sections in five stores closed over safety concerns

Report mentions Naivas, Tuskys and Muthaiga Fine Meat Ltd adversely
Counties
5 days ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GEORGE MURAGE CORRESPONDENT
Rift Valley
06 August 2019 - 15:44

Most Popular

  1. 8 injured as gang attacks Bamburi
    19h ago Coast

  2. Ken Okoth: ODM chairman intervenes to prevent cleansing
    23h ago Nyanza

  3. Raila has put a wedge between Uhuru and DP, say Kisii ...
    17h ago Nyanza

  4. My life is in danger, deputy governor cries out
    17h ago Western

  5. Burglars steal Sh300,000 property from SDA pastor
    17h ago Nyanza

Latest Videos