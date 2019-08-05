Why referendum is inevitable – Sossion

The referendum is unavoidable for inclusivity in the country, Orange Democratic Movement nominated MP Wilson Sossion has said.

Sossion, who is also the Kenya National Union of Teachers secretary-general, said several things were wrong in Kenya and that it was only the plebiscite that will address them for all communities to feel that they are part of the country.

The referendum, he said, will realign the country such that no region or anybody will feel excluded.

He spoke at the weekend during the opening of Kebeneti Secondary School’s science laboratory. The construction of the Sh2 million lab was funded by Finlays Company. The school is in Sigowet constituency, Kericho county.

“We in the labour movement fully welcome referendum to correct so many ills in the country that include elections. This is the way to go,” the nominated MP said.

Sossion said the labour movement is opposed to one community or a few holding on to power year in, year out. Power must be shared for the sake of peace in the country.

“We are out to ensure governance is shared for the sake of peace, inclusivity and stability. Bloodshed after elections must,” he added.

The Knut boss rooted for the creation of the posts of the prime minister, deputy prime ministers, president and his/her deputy. He also wants Cabinet secretaries should be picked from among sitting MPS for them to be accountable to the people unlike currently where the CSs are from the corporate world.

Sossion said the Building Bridges Initiative report was anxiously awaited to develop the referendum question.

He said they will forward the union’s views on how the Teachers Service Commission should be reshaped.

He said corruption must be fought at whatever cost and blamed the ongoing disagreement between the Senate and National Assembly on "dysfunctional government".

mf mwaniki