Man charged with defiling year-old baby

A man who allegedly defiled a one-year, three-month-old child will spend 14 days in custody as the police conclude investigations.

A Kabarnet court was on Thursday told that the man defiled his sister-in-law’s baby.

The resident of Kaptimbor Estate in Kabarnet town responded to the charge before resident magistrate Vienna Amboko: “It is a total lie."

He is accused of taking the child to his bedroom on July 27 and defiling her. She had been left under the care of his househelp as the mother and her sister – the accused's wife – left for business. His 10-year old son was also at home.

A medical examination at Baringo Referral Hospital indicated tears in the child’s private parts.

“I was outside the house doing some laundry then suddenly I heard the baby crying. When I rushed in, I saw him (accused) coming out of his bedroom holding and soothing the baby,” the househelp said.

The boy said he saw his father holding the crying baby, “but mummy told me to say it was me holding the child”.

His mother is said to have coached him to lie to save her husband.

The boy has been moved to a children’s home.

Prosecutor Joseck Abwaju requested the boy and the house help to be separated from the family and protected.

“The witnesses are vulnerable and might be victimised,” Abwaju said.

The magistrate ordered the accused to be remanded at Kabarnet prison until August 13 when the case will be mentioned before senior principal magistrate Paul Biwott.

In Baringo North, a primary school teacher is in custody at Kabarnet police station for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old Standard 7 pupil and infecting her with a sexually transmitted disease.

Members of the public caught the teacher defiling the girl ina lodging on Wednesday night.

The girl was taken to a county hospital for examination and found to have been infected with an STD.

Edited by R.Wamochie