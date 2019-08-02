Assembly team to probe Uasin Gishu jobs

The Uasin Gishu county assembly has established a nine-member committee to investigate employment irregularities and a rising wage bill at the county government.

The committee was formed after Kapsoya MCA Isaac Kemboi raised complaints about alleged malpractices in hiring.

The county wage bill has increased by 10 per cent in three years to more than 47 per cent of the county budget against the legal requirement of 35 per cent.

Currently, the county pays out more than Sh3 billion in salaries, up from Sh2.6 billion three years ago according to the MCAs.

Leader of majority Josphat Lowoi said they will also probe the existence of ghost workers in the county.

Lowoi said all employees in the county must be accounted for with explanations on how they were recruited, deployed and their designations.

“There are concerns that the wage bill may take up money for development programmes,” Lowoi said.

Megun MCA Julius Sang said the ad hoc committee should be supported to deliver on their mandate within the next two months.

The ad hoc committee represented the wishes of residents, who want more money used on development and not recurrent expenditure, Ziwa MCA Joseph Korir said.

“We expect a comprehensive report so that we can take the necessary measures and also to inform the public,” Hosea Korir said.

Korir, also the deputy speaker, presided over the session to establish the probe committee.

The MCAs have complained of suspect hiring practices at the county government within the last six months and the probe team may cause a further rift between them and Governor Jackson Mandago.

Last month the MCAs moved to control more than 40 per cent of the development funds in the county.

Each of the 30 wards in the county will receive Sh43 million for development annually.

Governor Mandago had opposed the move and offered the MCAs 10 per cent of the development money but the ward representatives rejected the offer.

(edited by O. Owino0