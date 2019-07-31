Nandi governor defies MCAs call to fire chief Transport officer, reinstates him instead

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang is on a warpath with the county assembly after ignoring a report that recommended the sacking of officers over graft claims.

He said on Tuesday the report targeted 'hardworking' members of his administration. He promised to stand by diligent officers. The county chief gave his own verdict of an analysis of the findings of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and a committee he had established to probe graft claims.

He reinstated chief Transport officer Jonah Biwott, despite MCAs finding him culpable in the loss of tyres. Biwott was also accused of undermining his executive, Hillary Koech. The ad hoc committee wanted him sacked and Koech reinstated.

Koech is one of the three suspended executives. Others are Valentine Chumo (Education) and Stanley Baliach (Lands).

Sang told the assembly to impeach the three, saying he has done his work and directed them to "show cause why they shouldn’t be sacked".

"After finding them incompetent and having gross misconduct, the assembly should have proceeded to impeach them since it is within their powers. However for chief officers, it’s the [County Public] Service Board [to act], not me," he said.

Sang said he will not protect anyone and interdicted seven officers adversely mentioned by the assembly in its report.

"All those who have been named by the assembly probe report for having had a hand in the theft of construction materials and tyres have now been interdicted with immediate effect," he said.

"Some of them are already facing criminal proceedings in the courts, hence we must be patient for the cases to be concluded."

He said the construction materials cost Sh3.9 million, claiming the figures had been exaggerated by his critics. The assembly report said they cost in excess of Sh100 million.

