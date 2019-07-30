Sang 'under no pressure' to fire 20 senior officials

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang has declined to sack 20 senior officers based on a report by the county assembly over claims of graft and incompetence.

Sang said the procedure of sacking of such officers is well defined in the law.

An ad hoc committee of the assembly investigated the loss of construction materials and other irregularities that led to the loss of more than Sh300 million and recommended that the officers be fired.

“The matter is already with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and I am expecting their report on the matter,” Sang said in a statement on Sunday.

He said he had also constituted a task force to investigate the matter and that it is expected to deliver their report this week.

“I do also await a report from the DCI and that of the task force. I will be able to share with the public the findings of the three groups and act appropriately in accordance with the law.”

He said the removal of county executives by the county assembly was well defined and provided for by the law.

“It should be through an impeachment process. The assembly should, therefore, escalate the matter to that level,” the county boss said.

He said the removal of chief officers is through the County Public Service Board.

The report by the MCAs has also recommended a lifestyle audit for 11 senior officers while others should be investigated by the EACC. When the report was put to a vote, 38 MCAs endorsed it. Only four voted against it.

The three teams have taken more than a month to probe the losses. In the transport department, more than 100 new tyres meant for heavy commercial vehicles and road construction equipment were stolen.

Sang had a month ago also formed a parallel team to probe the issue that was also being investigated by the DCI. Several officers have been charged.

MCAs had accused Sang of forming a committee comprising of allies to probe the matter, hence their decision to establish a parallel committee.

But the MCAs insist that those implicated in the report must be fired. MCA Emmanuel Mengech led the assembly committee.

“The governor should implement recommendations of the assembly to start the fight against graft in Nandi and improve services," he said.

The ward representatives want county executives Stanley Baliach (Lands) and Valentine Chumo (Education) sent home. Others are chief officers Jonah Biwot (Roads) and Daniel Sang (Education).

Two months ago, Sang suspended some county executives and chief officers, giving a stern warning against those mentioned in graft.

“I will not condone graft, and we will wait for the probe by the committee I have established before we make the next decision,” Sang said at the time he suspended the officers.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has also been putting pressure on the governor to fight graft that has led to poor services.

Assembly Speaker Joshua Kiptoo said following the adoption of the report by MCAs, Governor Sang should implement it with immediate effect.

