Rickety Baringo schools receive desks from KDF

For some pupils in Baringo, learning is characterised by a lack of desks and chairs.

Others attend classes under trees due to crumbling structures. They make do with dust floors and a shortage of food and water.

Their security is not guaranteed as the area experiences frequent bandit attacks and cattle rustling.

But help came to a few schools on Wednesday from the Kenya Defence Forces.

Major General Joseph Kivunzi with a team from the KDF visited nine schools in Baringo North and Tiaty subcounties and donated learning materials.

They donated 100 desks and eight balls to the schools to Loberer, Moinonin, Loruk, Cheptunoiyo, Sunrise, Chemolingot, Ng’inyang, Lemuiyek, and Chepilat Primary schools.

“Besides guarding the nation against foreign enemies we are also concerned with serving humanity by a way of giving back to society,” Kivunzi said.

The schools are located in areas where KDF recruits from Eldoret Barracks are currently undergoing their military training.

“We know hundreds of schools are having similar challenges but today we have come to visit some and offer a little gesture and motivational talks to the pupils and the teachers,” Kivunzi said.

Moinonin Primary School deputy head teacher Maureen Chepyegon said schools in the remote parts of Baringo are grappling with infrastructure challenges, shortage of learning materials and teachers.

“The dire hunger situation is due to months without receiving support from the government's school feeding programme,” Chepyegon said.

Kivunzi said helping schools within the local communities is an annual event that is part of their corporate social responsibility.

“We are looking forward to joining other stakeholders in promoting quality education at the local communities that we meet and interact across the country,” the general said.

He was accompanied by Brigadier Peter Njiru who is the Commandant at the Recruit Training School in Eldoret.

Njiru said as disciplined forces they love education and would like help uplift the lives of the needy persons in society.

“We as KDF love everybody, more so we love children and we wish them quality education for a bright future,” Njiru said.

Last year, the soldiers donated some water tanks to schools in the remote parts and now more partners are joining to address the water crisis in the area.

Njiru said they will do the same every year and urged other security departments and partners in the country to emulate the same spirit.

