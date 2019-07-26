Nandi MCAs want 20 officers fired over loss of Sh300M

Nandi MCAs on Wednesday endorsed a report recommending that 20 officers, including two executives, be fired over graft and incompetence claims.

The report also recommends a lifestyle audit for 11 senior officers while others should be investigated by the EACC. When the report was put to a vote, 38 MCAs endorsed it. Only four voted against it.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang confirmed he had received the report from the county assembly but declined to comment further. Sang has a parallel team probing the same issue. Sources said the team Sang formed will hand in its report next week.

The ad hoc committee of the assembly investigated the loss of construction materials and other irregularities that led to the loss of more than Sh300 million.

In the transport department, more than 100 new tyres meant for heavy commercial vehicles and road construction equipment were stolen.

Sang had a month ago also formed a parallel team to probe the issue that was also being investigated by the DCI. Several officers have been charged over the losses.

The MCAs had accused Sang of forming a committee comprising allies to probe the matter, hence their decision to establish a parallel committee.

But the MCAs insist that those implicated in the report they endorsed must be fired. MCA Emmanuel Mengech led the assembly committee.

“The governor should implement recommendations of the assembly so that he can start the fight against graft in Nandi and improve services," he said.

The ward representatives want county executives Stanley Baliach (Lands) and Valentine Chumo (Education) sent home. Others are chief officers Jonah Biwot (Roads) and Daniel Sang (Education).

Two months ago, Sang suspended some county executives and chief officers, giving a stern warning against those mentioned in graft.

“I will not condone graft, and we will wait for the probe by the committee I have established before we make the next decision,” Sang said at the time he suspended the officers.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has also been putting pressure on the governor over graft that has led to poor services to residents.

Assembly speaker Joshua Kiptoo said following the adoption of the report ny MCAs, Governor Sang should implement it with immediate effect.