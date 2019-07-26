Give MCAs devolution money, say West Pokot residents

West Pokot residents have asked the Building Bridges Initiative to ensure views collected from the region are implemented.

Residents want funds given to counties increased. They also want funds allocated to counties to be given to MCAs since they are at the grassroots level, and they understand residents needs better.

Speaking yesterday in Kapenguria at the BBI forum, residents said many commissions have been formed, but they had failed to produce results.

“Many commissions come to collect views from residents, but we have not seen them acting on the reports,” resident Simon Aleu said.

Resident Mary Ariong’eleng said, “Why come and waste our time collecting views and you don’t implement what we want?”

BBI vice chair Adams Oloo assured residents that the report will be out in October, and they will implement it.

“We are mandated to take views of Kenyans on devolution, security, corruption, tribalism, responsibility and rights,” he said.

During the forum, devolution dominated the sitting, where residents urged the government to increase allocation to counties.

Resident Mary Mariachi said West Pokot is among the marginalised counties and they need more funds to enable them to be at par with the rest of the country.

Joseph Lotakun said funds allocated to counties should be given to MCAs since they are at the grassroots level. “MCAs are in a better position to understand the needs of residents,” he said.

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo urged the government to incorporate governors in security matters.

“Governors should be consulted in matters of security to restore peace and harmony among conflicting communities,” he said.

Edited by N. Mbugua