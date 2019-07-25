Maize prices up Sh3,800 per bag, millers decry shortages

Rift Valley farmers are now selling maize at more than Sh3,800 per bag, about Sh600 more than the unit price two weeks ago.

Millers say the high prices and a maize shortage might force some of them to shut down.

But Moiben MP Sila Tiren says the millers are colluding with cartels to cause an artificial maize shortage.

This development comes amid an ongoing row over a plan to import more than 19 million bags to ease possible shortages.

“We know there is a scheme by millers and the cartels to create a situation where there will be a shortage so that they are allowed to import and flood local markets to the disadvantage of farmers,” Tiren said.

The MP accused Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri of preferential treatment to millers yet farmers are key stakeholders in the sector.

“At most meetings, the CS keeps on referring to millers. He should protect local producers who can give the country food at cheaper costs and not people who are in business,” Tiren said.

The proprietor of Gate Millers said they had been unable to access maize from the National Cereals and Produce Board which would be cheaper.

The NCPB has offered to sell another 440,000 bags of maize to the millers at Sh2,300 per bag.

“That is better but still the maize at the NCPB is inadequate and we cannot go for what the farmers are offering at the high prices because that would be uneconomical and the price of flour will go higher,” Ajey said.

CS Kiunjuri has disputed claims by the chairman of the Strategic Food Reserves Trust Fund Noah Noah Wekesa that the country does not need to import maize.

Wekesa has expressed confidence that a bountiful harvest by farmers is imminent in the next two months hence his position on the imports.

He insists that not more than two million bags should be brought in from within the East African community region as a precautionary measure should there be any shortages.

The Kenya Farmers Association director Kipkorir Menjo said the government should offer better prices to farmers so that they can release the stocks they are still holding from last year’s produce.

According to KFA, farmers are holding up an estimated two million bags in their stores after they failed to sell it out due to lower prices offered by the government.

(edited by O. Owino)