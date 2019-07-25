Drug abuse, child marriages worry West Pokot probation officers

Cases of drug abuse and child marriages are on the rise in West Pokot county, the region's probation case committee has said.

Committee chair Charles Mbithi who is also the West Pokot assistant county commissioner said most of the referred probationers were charged with abuse of narcotics, especially bhang and alcohol.

"We have had a lot of cases involving drug abuse and most of the offenders were juveniles. Some of them had been married, hence were cut off from their education," subcounty probation officer Jane Maina said.

The officers blamed drug dens for the spread of narcotics in the area and a laxity among police was cited as another major problem.

The probation case committee met to review reports for January - June period at the probation offices in Kapenguria.

Committee members urged the police and area leaders to involve the clergy in cases of early marriages.

The committee consists of members from the Ministry of Interior, the police, prisons department, the judiciary, county government and the department of adult education.

Lack of a probation rehabilitation facility in the region was mentioned as the biggest challenge.

Members urged the county government and other stakeholders to offer support to put up a rehabilitation centre in the region.

(edited by O. Owino)