Strong winds, waves hurt fishing in Lake Turkana

Fishermen have decried shortage of fish because of strong winds and waves in Lake Turkana.

The Meteorological department said the winds may become even stronger on Monday with speeds of up to 25 m/s running the whole day.

“The strong winds and high waves of more than three metres are projected to continue Tuesday, July 23. The strong winds are likely to reduce to 20 m/s on July 24. While the wave heights may reduce to two metres on the same day,” Met said in a statement.

Peter Ekai, a fisherman at Longechi island on the shores of Lake Turkana, said his activities have been halted by the winds that "can easily capsize his boat".

"We depend on fishing for daily income. Our business has gone down as we cannot get more fish," Ekai told the Star.

He said the winds and waves come at peak time when they are supposed to cast their nets.

Mark Erukudi said they are now fishing between 6am and 4pm.

"A few weeks ago, we were making Sh5,000 or more in a day. Now it's hard to make even Sh1,000. The winds and waves start from around 4pm," he said.

Erukudi said an increase in crocodiles has limited their activities as they cannot go into the lake at 4am. They are forced to wait until 6am to avoid crocodile attacks, he said.

Turkana residents last week on Tuesday discovered the body of a fisherman who may have been the victim of a crocodile attack.

The body was discovered at Kalokol, the shores of Naremet.

The fisherman was last seen a week ago at around 7pm. He was reported missing the next day by residents.

Turkana police boss David Mburukua said the man was identified as Ekai Lokol, aged 30.

Jessica Lochodo, a fish dealer at Kalokol centre, said they are experiencing a shortage of fish and the prices are likely to shoot up.

Edited by R.Wamochie