Turkana to vaccinate 500,000 animals

The Turkana government has partnered with the state and other organisations to vaccinate livestock in the county.

The mass drive targets 500,000 animals in 12 days.

Pastoral economy chief officer Michael Eregae said the vaccination will help prevent PPR, commonly known as Lomoo, and pneumonia. Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), also known as sheep and goat plague, is a highly contagious animal disease affecting small ruminants.

The vaccination drive will take 12 days.

Speaking in Nadung’a, Turkana North, on Saturday after commissioning the drive, Agriculture executive Christopher Aletia said they have received Sh14 million from the Food and Agriculture Organization and other partners.

"We are targeting 500,000 animals in mass vaccination exercise through the help of FAO and Resilient organization," he said.

The vaccination will also help the animals recover after the severe drought.

Turkana was this year hard-hit by drought, leading to the death of animals and people.

A report by the county government in April indicated that 6,191 camels were treated. Another 130,615 were at risk of starvation because of the drought.

Shadrack Ekitela, a resident of Lokichar in Turkana South, said they had started losing animals through diseases but the mass vaccination will save their livestock.