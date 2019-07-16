Saboti MP faults Magoha's threat to blacklist poor parents

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has faulted Education CS George Magoha for his proposal to have parents who fail to pay school fees listed with Credit Reference Bureaus.

Amisi said the threat contradicts the government’s policy of ensuring every child has access to education irrespective of economic background.

“Magoha should desist from issuing threats to parents yet the government is on record advising parents not to deny their children access to education on grounds of lack of school fees,” Amisi said.

He spoke while touring schools in his constituency on Saturday.

The legislator issued cheques totaling Sh3.6 million for construction of classrooms at St Thomas Kapretwa Secondary, Chemichemi and Muroki primary schools courtesy of the NGCDF kitty.

While appearing before the National Assembly Education committee last month, Magoha proposed listing parents following concerns over huge debts former students owe secondary schools.

“I will present a motion in Parliament to summon the Cabinet Secretary to explain which legal provisions he will rely on to execute his plan yet education is supposed to be free,” said the MP.

The MP said he will keep agitating for the improvement of education standards in the constituency through infrastructural development and better staffing.

“It is alarming that there is a high teacher shortage with most schools in Saboti relying on the boards of management to hire teachers to bridge gaps they have,” he said.

The legislator at the same time tore into opponents who have been criticising his track records, saying they should give him time to deliver.

“There are some politicians who have developed a habit of maligning me whenever they get a forum to address mourners yet they have no solution to challenges facings locals,” he said.