West Pokot ECDE initiative pay off as more kids 'enrol for porridge'

More than 78,000 nursery school pupils in West Pokot will benefit from a feeding programme launched last year to tackle malnutrition and promote learning.

The county government has provided 25 tonnes of certified porridge flour for the initiative. Governor John Lonyangapuo flagged off the lorries carrying the flour at his office in Kapenguria town. Some 1,106 early childhood development and education centres will benefit.

The programme is meant to retain children in school. Lonyangapuo said the flour contains minerals that are needed for their physical development.

“My government is committed to reducing malnutrition drastically,” he said.

Cases of stunted growth are reportedly high due to poor feeding among children, the governor said.

“The first years of a child's life set the stage for future growth. Furthermore, good nutrition plays a crucial role during the formative years when there's rapid brain development.”

A 2014 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey report revealed that the malnutrition rate in the county stands at 46 per cent. It blamed this on poor feeding due to food insecurity.

Lonyangapuo said the programme has helped increase school enrolment by 13.2 per cent since its inauguration, with 74 new ECDE centres opened.

They target reduced illiteracy levels. North Pokot and Pokot Central are leading in enrolment, the county chief said, adding that this is partly due to peace along the borders.

“Peace along our major borders has improved and this has encouraged many parents to allow their children to go to school."

The governor urged ECDE coordinators to ensure the flour reaches all centres.

“The flour is meant for ECDE centres. I don’t want to hear any complaint from the public. The target group should benefit,” he said.

Health executive Christine Apokoreng urged parents with four-year-olds to enroll them in school.

“We have opened new centres to help reduce the distance to school for the young ones. Let’s make good use of the centres as we've also employed trained teachers,” she said.

