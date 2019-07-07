Ruto allies accuse Matiang'i and Kibicho of turning blind eye to extrajudicial killings

DP William Ruto's allies have turned the heat on Interior CS Fred Matiang'i and PS Karanja Kibicho for allegedly doing nothing about extrajudicial killings.

They also accuse them of engaging in 2022 politics.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen accused Kibicho of busying himself with scheming on who will be president in 2022 instead of concentrating on security matters.

Sudi specifically accused Kibicho of ordering the arrest of State House digital strategist Dennis Itumbi to divert attention from the alleged plot to assassinate Ruto.

He said Itumbi was a small person who should not be frustrated by the police. “I want to tell Kibicho and Matiang'i that the Kanu era ended long ago. We are burying our people who have been killed by people known to security agents and they want to cheat us that the same police officers can investigate such cases.”

They were speaking during the burial of former MCA Benson Kiptire at Tenderwa village, Elgeyo Marakwet. Kiptire was abducted and later found murdered in a forest in West Pokot two weeks ago. He was the liaison officer in Murkomen’s office in Elgeyo Marakwet.

Sudi said Kibicho and Matiang'i should stop politicking and ensure the lives of Kenyans are protected.

“We are now asking the police to allow us as leaders to look for our own ways to deal with peace. We can use other means because our people will not be killed as we watch. We can find alternatives to get peace,” the MP told the function also attended by governors Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu).

He claimed that the police knew who killed Kiptire, had been outspoken on insecurity in Kerio Valley, and should not lie that they are investigating his killing.

Murkomen said Kiptire was a friend who had been “assassinated” by those supposed to protect him.

“The era of assassinations and extrajudicial killings is back in our country. Benson is an indictment of the government which I serve and which I campaigned for. If another government was in power Benson would not be in that casket. It’s painful but it’s true,” he said.

The senator asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop extrajudicial killings.