Nema steps up raid on non-compliant Baringo hotels

Former Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi has denied owing Chambai Springs Hotel in Eldama-Ravine town which was raided by Nema over non-compliance.

He said the hotel belongs to former Kiambu District Commissioner Chelimo Cheboi who is his brother.

"I'm not the owner and either do I have shares in the business. That is my brother's property," Cheboi told the Star on the phone yesterday.

Chambai was among 11 facilities affected by the National Environmental Management Authority crackdown on Wednesday.

Nema officers arrested a hotel attendant at Chambai identified as Agnes Cheruiyot.

Camp David, Sobak, Koibatek, Venus, Taidy’s and Baringo County hotels were affected as well as Rosewood Tours, New KCC, Kobil and Lembus petrol stations.

Eleven people were arrested during the swoop and locked up at Eldama-Ravine police station. They will be taken to court.

Former President Daniel arap Moi’s four-star Rift Valley Hills Hotel in Kabarnet town was on Monday raided by Nema officers for non-compliance.

Baringo Nema director Josiah Nyandoro said the exercise targets entrepreneurs in Marigat, Chemolingot, Mogotio and Kabartonjo towns.

He said traders have been dumping human waste, food and other waste in public without the mandatory effluent discharge license. Nyandoro said it is a serious offence.

“Our concern is the water quality regulation, and as an independent state department we are not motivated by any politics, ethnicity or relationship all we require is compliance within the law. Period,” he said.