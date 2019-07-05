Nema steps up raid on non-compliant Baringo hotels

-Cheboi says he only owns the hotel by the virtue that it belongs to his brother
Former Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi has denied owing Chambai Springs Hotel in Eldama-Ravine town which was raided by Nema over non-compliance.
He said the hotel belongs to former Kiambu District Commissioner Chelimo Cheboi who is his brother.
"I'm not the owner and either do I have shares in the business. That is my brother's property," Cheboi told the Star on the phone yesterday.
Chambai was among 11 facilities affected by the National Environmental Management Authority crackdown on Wednesday.
Nema officers arrested a hotel attendant at Chambai identified as Agnes Cheruiyot.
Camp David, Sobak, Koibatek, Venus, Taidy’s and Baringo County hotels were affected as well as Rosewood Tours, New KCC, Kobil and Lembus petrol stations.
Eleven people were arrested during the swoop and locked up at Eldama-Ravine police station. They will be taken to court.
Former President Daniel arap Moi’s four-star Rift Valley Hills Hotel in Kabarnet town was on Monday raided by Nema officers for non-compliance.
Baringo Nema director Josiah Nyandoro said the exercise targets entrepreneurs in Marigat, Chemolingot, Mogotio and Kabartonjo towns.
He said traders have been dumping human waste, food and other waste in public without the mandatory effluent discharge license. Nyandoro said it is a serious offence.
“Our concern is the water quality regulation, and as an independent state department we are not motivated by any politics, ethnicity or relationship all we require is compliance within the law. Period,” he said.
Nema and police officers had a rough time while arresting Sobak proprietor Solomon Cherogony in Eldama-Ravine.
Cherogony said he had no clue about effluent discharge license since setting up his hotel one-and-half years ago.
"I haven’t been informed. I'm not resisting arrest. Nema officers, why don’t you do me a letter of information first so that if I don’t comply then, thereafter, you can come for me?" Cherogony asked.
He pleaded with the officers to postpone his arrest. Cherogony said he was in a hurry to take a flight to Germany for a business trip.
But Nyandoro did not give in. He said teh law was enforced in 2006 and both the private and public investors were handed a six-month grace period to comply.
“Ignorance is not defence,” he said, as he ordered police officers to take Cherogony to the police station to record a statement.
Application of the EDL license goes for between Sh5,000 to 35,000. Failure to comply attracts a penalty of between Sh2 million to Sh4 million, imprisonment of up to four years or both.