Chebara Dam missing Sh300m payout, says Tolgos

Elgeyo Marakwet governor says the cash was meant for relocating schools and a church

In Summary

• Tolgos says the Sh300m was to be used to relocate institutions destroyed during construction of Chebara Dam.

• DCI is investigating possible loss of Sh20 billion in unbuilt Arror and Kimwarer dams.

by MATHEWS NDANYI
Rift Valley
05 July 2019 - 00:00
Mombasa Governor Ali Joho and Governor Alex Tolgos during a function in Elgeyo Marakwet on July 1.
MORE DAM TROUBLES: Mombasa Governor Ali Joho and Governor Alex Tolgos during a function in Elgeyo Marakwet on July 1.
Image: MATHEWS NDANYI

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos wants the DCI to investigate how Sh300 million compensation for the Chebara Dam went missing, causing key projects to stall five years ago.

The Sh15 billion dam was put up with funds from the German government to supply water to Eldoret town. The Kenyan government gave Sh630 million for compensation on of families displaced and the relocation of schools. 

Tolgos says Sh300 million out of the amount that was meant for moving education institutions, a hospital and a church has not been accounted for.

As a result, Chebara primary and secondary schools that were relocated have not been moved.  Chebara Youth Polytechnic, Chebara Dispensary and one church are also incomplete.

"Our people were not also never properly compensated. Community projects have stalled," Tolgos said.

The governor, who was speaking at Chebara, said the mishandling of dam projects in Elgeyo Marakwet had caused many people to suffer.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is probing the possible loss of Sh20 billion meant for the Arror and Kimwarer dams in the county. The projects were being undertaken by the Kerio Valley Development Authority.

Tolgos opposed work on the projects and accused the KVDA of mishandling compensation of more than 1,000 families who were to be displaced. He has told families not to leave until they are compensated.

“We also want the DCI to find out who messed up with the money for compensation at Chebara," he said.

Tolgos accused some government officials of trying to scuttle projects for personal gain and diverted the Sh300 million.

Former Marakwet West MP Francis Mutwol questioned the rationale of placing the projects under Kakamega-based Lake Victoria Basin Development Authority yet they are in a KVDA area.

Mutwol said he was removed as KVDA chairman four years ago after he opposed mismanagement of the dam projects.

“The government allocated enough money for the completion of the public institutions near the vicinity of the dam but it is unfortunate that they have all stalled under unclear circumstances,” Mutwol said.

Residents living near the dam have been demanding a share of the piped water that is supplied to Eldoret town through Eldoret Water and Sanitation Company. 

(Edited by P.Wanambisi)

