Close

ARMED GANGS

Insecurity on the rise in Runyenjes town, say traders

In Summary

• Accuse police officers of laxity and lack of good relations with residents

• Night guard was attacked and seriously injured in the wee hours of Tuesday morning

by MARTIN FUNDI Correspondent, Samburu
Rift Valley
04 July 2019 - 00:00
A man trying to catch fish at a flood pan at the exit of Runyenjes bus park
A man trying to catch fish at a flood pan at the exit of Runyenjes bus park
Image: MARTIN FUNDI

Runyenjes town business community has complained of rising insecurity as armed gangs terrorise them.

The business community is accusing security agencies of laxity in the war against crime.

Business Community chairman Taratisio Kawe on Tuesday said police officers should foster a good relationship with the public who may volunteer useful information. 

"Our police officers have turned into beasts. They harass people instead of finding ways of mingling with them to get information," Kawe said. 

The accusations come after a night guard at a local bar was attacked and seriously injured in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. The watchman, who was found unconscious, is being treated at Embu level five hospital.  

The attack happened less than 100 metres from Runyenjes AP camp. 

Embu East subcounty deputy police boss Raphael Rono said two suspects have been arrested. 

"We are aware of this case and we are investigating.  We are pursuing a major suspect," the police boss said.

Businessman Joseph Kivuti said the high crime rate is discouraging investors.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MARTIN FUNDI Correspondent, Samburu
Rift Valley
04 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. City property owners to pay more rates after upgrade of ...
    1d ago Nairobi

  2. Mbadi scoffs at DP Ruto's assassination plot claims
    2d ago Nyanza

  3. Couple starts to repay Sh1bn obtained falsely from public
    4mo ago Central

  4. Nema raids Moi's hotel, arrests manager
    1d ago Rift Valley

  5. Nairobi MCAs boycott assembly sitting to demand bursary cash
    1d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos