Insecurity on the rise in Runyenjes town, say traders

Runyenjes town business community has complained of rising insecurity as armed gangs terrorise them.

The business community is accusing security agencies of laxity in the war against crime.

Business Community chairman Taratisio Kawe on Tuesday said police officers should foster a good relationship with the public who may volunteer useful information.

"Our police officers have turned into beasts. They harass people instead of finding ways of mingling with them to get information," Kawe said.

The accusations come after a night guard at a local bar was attacked and seriously injured in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. The watchman, who was found unconscious, is being treated at Embu level five hospital.

The attack happened less than 100 metres from Runyenjes AP camp.

Embu East subcounty deputy police boss Raphael Rono said two suspects have been arrested.

"We are aware of this case and we are investigating. We are pursuing a major suspect," the police boss said.

Businessman Joseph Kivuti said the high crime rate is discouraging investors.