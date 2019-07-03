Nema raids Moi's hotel, arrests manager

Former President Daniel Arap Moi’s four-star hotel in Kabarnet town is among 10 private facilities raided by Nema in Baringo on Monday for non-compliance.

Rift Valley Hills Resort, one of the Lake Bogoria Spa group of resorts, was among victims of an impromptu crackdown by the National Environmental Management Authority. Ten people, one from each hotel, was arrested.

Other facilities raided were Sinkoro, Paradise, Sports Line, Lelian, Sizzlers, Thirty-Corners and Capilano hotels and lodges, Kenya Medical Training College, Tobil and Matt energy petrol stations.

“We can never be intimidated by anybody. We are just discharging our duties to crack the whip on any business premise that doesn't comply with our requirements for hygiene,” Nema county director Josiah Nyandoro said.