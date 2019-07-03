Close

'NOT CONSULTED'

Bomet, KNCC clash over valuation of town plots

Lands department says process will be carried out because funds have been released

In Summary

• CEC says process will help them update their registers and ensure all landowners remit the required rates. 

• KNCCI accuses county of forcefully carrying out the process. It is set to be complete in three weeks. 

by FELIX KIPKEMOI Correspondent, Rift Valley Region
Rift Valley
03 July 2019 - 00:00
Chairman of the national chamber of commerce and industry, Kiprono Kittony. PHOTO/ CHARLES MUGA.
Chairman of the national chamber of commerce and industry, Kiprono Kittony. PHOTO/ CHARLES MUGA.

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce has clashed with the Bomet county government over a planned valuation of plots in major towns.

KNCC says it was never consulted but the county maintains the process will be undertaken as planned because funds have already been released.

The Lands department already kicked off the process a month ago constituencies and it will be completed by end of the month.

Lands executive Daisy Rono said the process entails physical inspection of the plots and verification of documents before a final record is released.

Addressing the press at her office, Rono said the move had been prompted by claims by some individuals to possess title deeds yet they have not been paying rates.

She said the valuation will provide an updated register for all landowners to remit the rates. "We know there are some defaulters and we shall ensure that is brought to an end. We want all those owning plots to pay for them,” Rono said.

The executive said the county government was mulling introducing waivers for land rates "but this will only be possible after we conclude the valuation process."

“We cannot waive fees for land rates because we do not know who is who…we do not have the records of who owns a particular plot in our towns,” she said.

KNCCI chairman for Bomet chapter Leonard Langat accused the county of forcefully undertaking the process.

 

Langat, who addressed the press after a meeting at Bomet Stadium, said the process was illegal and that they will challenge it in court.

 

He claimed Sh13 million had been set aside for the process and those in charge were doing hurriedly because the financial year was coming to and end.

“We know they just want to squander the funds because what else explains their rush to conduct the exercise without involving the relevant stakeholders?” Langat said.

He said the county risks losing Sh1 billion from the World Bank meant for the Urban Support Programme due to mismanagement of funds by the county municipal board.

Edited by R.Wamochie 

