[PHOTOS] Raila visits Ruto's Rift Valley turf

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Sunday visited Deputy President William Ruto's turf in Rift Valley.

He was the chief guest at a function in Chebara Primary School, Elgeyo Marakwet county, to celebrate the retirement of Ruth Kiptoo's retirement from the teaching profession after 40 years of service.

Kiptoo is Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny's mother-in-law.

Others present were Siaya Senator James Orengo and Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo-Mabona.

Kutuny is one of Ruto's fiercest critics.

Two weeks ago, Kutuny said Ruto's tours are aimed at projecting him as a front runner, but warned, “His strength is his weakness and his aggressiveness his weakness.”