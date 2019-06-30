[PHOTOS] Raila visits Ruto's Rift Valley turf

Close

by CLAIRE MUNDE Digital Sub-editor
Rift Valley
30 June 2019 - 12:08
ODM leader Raila Odinga, Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos and Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny.
Image: COURTESY

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Sunday visited Deputy President William Ruto's turf in Rift Valley.

He was the chief guest at a function in Chebara Primary School, Elgeyo Marakwet county, to celebrate the retirement of Ruth Kiptoo's retirement from  the teaching profession after 40 years of service.

Kiptoo is Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny's mother-in-law.

Others present were Siaya Senator James Orengo and Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo-Mabona.

Kutuny is one of Ruto's fiercest critics.

Two weeks ago, Kutuny said Ruto's tours are aimed at projecting him as a front runner, but warned, “His strength is his weakness and his aggressiveness his weakness.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila have embarked on national tours to preach development and national cohesion.

These are seen as a means to counter Ruto's tours across the country.

Ruto has been crisscrossing the country in the name of development, a move that is widely seen as campaigning for 2022. His travels and those of his Tangatanga Squad have upset the President.

Uhuru's and Raila's tours are meant to market their handshake in which they buried the hatchet after the disputed presidential election.

On Tuesday State House spokesperson Kanze Dena did said the President's tour itinerary was being prepared.

