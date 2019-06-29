Matiangi vows to end betting business in the country

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has vowed to end betting business in the country.

He said those operating gambling business would soon have to close shop.

The CS further said the government will not renew many of the betting firms licenses.

He accused the gambling firms of wrecking the livelihoods of many Kenyans at the expense of capitalism which the government was not keen to condone.

" We are not going to entertain these businesses which are wrecking the lives of our children anymore. I promise that they have to go soon " said Matiangi.

The CE said many of the betting firms will not have to back off the market when a crackdown begins Monday.

He accused the firms of tax non compliance even as he fingered them of shipping out every coin accrued from the trade.

Matiangi who was speaking at Nyagesenda SDA Church in Kitutu Chache North in Kisii on Sarturday during a fundraiser said some firms will be deregistered in the coming few days.

" There is no country ever grew it's economy on betting and gambling ,we must bring sanity to the country," he said.

" As a country we are not to sit and watch as our children get spoiled in the altar of some forms of evil capitalism, we must act," he said.

The CS further raised alarm over spiralling cases over suicides among the youth in the country citing Kisii, Kakamega, among regions with high rates of suicide cases in the country.

He said dialogue is needed with the society's youth regarding their well-being to stem the cases of suicide.

The CS was accompanied by among others Kisii Governor James Ongwae, his Deputy Joash Maangi, MPs Richard Onyonka ( Kitutu Chache South) and Jimmy Angwenyi ( Kitutu Chache North).

Governor Ongwae,on his part praised Matiangi whom he said has the potential to lead the country.

Onyonka and Angwenyi rooted for the unity of Omogusii ahead of the General Elections.

He said as Omogusii they will front Matiangi for Presidency.

" As other communities begin to strategize,we as the Kisii we must sit to talk so as to know how we shall benefit from the national cake," said Onyonka.BY MAGATI OBEBOInterior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi had vowed to end betting business in the country.

He said those operating gambling business would soon have to close shop even as he said they will not have their licenses renewed.

Matiangi accused the gambling firms of wrecking the livelihoods of many Kenyans at the expense of capitalism.

" We are not going to entertain these businesses that are wrecking the lives of our children anymore and I promise that they have to go soon " said Matiangi.

He said many of the betting firms will not have their licenses renewed.

The CS accused the firms of non compliance in tax with most of the foregn firms taking to their home countries all cash collected from their businesses.

Matiangi who was speaking at Nyagesenda SDA Church in Kitutu Chache North in Kisii on Sarturday during a fundraiser said more bettin will be deregistered in the coming few days.

He announced renewed crackdowns targeting the betting firms beginning from next week.

" There is no country ever grew it's economy on betting and gambling ,we must bring sanity to the country," he said.

" As a country we are not to sit and watch as our children get spoiled in the altar of some forms of evil capitalism, we must act," he said.

The CS further raised alarm over spiralling cases over suicides among the youth in the country.

He cited Kisii, Kakamega, among regions with high rates of suicide cases in the country.

He said dialogue is needed with the society's youth regarding their well-being to stem the cases of suicide.

The CS was accompanied by among others Kisii Governor James Ongwae, his Deputy Joash Maangi, MPs Richard Onyonka ( Kitutu Chache South) and Jimmy Angwenyi ( Kitutu Chache North).

Governor Ongwae,on his part praised Matiangi whom he said has the potential to lead the country.

Onyonka and Angwenyi rooted for the unity of Omogusii ahead of the General Elections.

He said as Omogusii they will front Matiangi for Presidency.

" As other communities begin to strategize,we as the Kisii we must sit to talk so as to know how we shall benefit from the national cake," Onyonka said .