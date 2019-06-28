Close

MCAs slam Senator Moi for silence on insecurity

He has allegedly kept quiet while his people are shot and their livestock stolen by bandits

In Summary

• Dozens of people have been killed and others maimed.

• But Gideon says bandit attacks have reduced in recent years.

by JOSEPH KANGOGO Correspondent, Baringo
28 June 2019 - 00:00
Baringo County Senator Gideon Moi has been castigated by Baringo MCAs for his silence over insecurity. /JOSEPH KANGOGO
Baringo MCAs have castigated Senator Gideon Moi for his silence over insecurity.

Baringo MCAs have castigated Senator Gideon Moi for his silence over insecurity.

Tenges ward representative Silas Tochim said Gideon has kept quiet while his people were being shot and their livestock stolen by armed bandits from neighboring communities.

“I want to tell you our beloved senator we have really missed you. Kindly speak out and address matters insecurity currently bedeviling our county,” Tochim told the media in Kabarnet town on Thursday.

 

He was backed by Kabartonjo-Ossen MCA Joel Kipcheu and Reuben Chepsongol (Bartabwa).

Dozens of people have been killed and others maimed while thousands of livestock have stolen in the volatile Baringo North and South subcounties.

The MCAs said the KANU party chairman should break his silence and address runaway insecurity.

“Our senator has been quick and loud telling President Uhuru Kenyatta to pay the maize farmers in Uasin Gishu. To us this has been a misplaced priority as his people here are dying of bandits attacks,” Tochim said.

They appealed to the senator to tell Uhuru to focus more energy on fighting insecurity in Baringo.

Chepsongol said Gideon and Tiaty MP William Kamket had the capacity to restore peace by telling residents to stop the frequent attacks.

He urged the government to consider reinstating police reservists, saying they were helpful in conducting constant border patrols to keep at bay the armed aggressors.

 

Senator Moi said he has tried to end the violence, adding banditry has declined drastically since Kamket took over as Tiaty MP in 2017.

On Wednesday, Baringo county commissioner Henry Wafula said bandits attacks have dropped.

