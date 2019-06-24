MP Lesuuda leads boys'mentorship programme

More than 2000 boys from Maralal met at Kirisia Secondary school on Friday for a mentorship programme.

The boys were drawn from different secondary schools within Maralal ward in Samburu West constituency.

Motivational speakers Robert Burale and Pastor Simon Mbithi and Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda facilitated the programme.

Lesuuda said the programme would be extended to secondary schools in the other four wards within her constituency so that boys can be at par with the girls.

“We have begun a journey of empowering the boy child so that we can move together as a society, we want one stride from a girl and another one from a boy,” Lesuuda said.

The legislator said drug abuse, school dropouts, adolescent, engaging in unsafe sexual practices, desire to join extremism and terrorism are among challenges that are negatively affecting male students in the county’s secondary schools.

She said these ought to be addressed on time.

Kirisia Secondary School Principal Kennedy Lengoiboni said the programme will of great benefit to male students.

“Our students have greatly benefitted from the new lesson. We believe that for a society to be complete both boys and girls must be brought up together,” Lengoiboni said.

He thanked MP Lesuuda for bringing the initiative to the school.

Lengoiboni said the programme ought to be supported by everyone.

(Edited by O. Owino)