Close

EMPOWERMENT CAMPAIGN

MP Lesuuda leads boys'mentorship programme

To help boys fight social challenges such as extremism and unsafe sexual practices.

In Summary

• Lesuuda said the programme would be extended to secondary schools in the other four wards within her constituency so that boys can be at par with the girls. 

• The legislator said drug abuse, school dropouts, adolescent, engaging in unsafe sexual practices, desire to join extremism and terrorism are among challenges that are negatively affecting male students in the county’s secondary schools. 

by MARTIN FUNDI Correspondent, Samburu
Rift Valley
24 June 2019 - 00:00
Motivational speakers Robert Burale and Pastor Simon Mbithi and Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda facilitated the programme.
Motivational speakers Robert Burale and Pastor Simon Mbithi and Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda facilitated the programme. 
Image: FILE

More than 2000 boys from Maralal met at Kirisia Secondary school on Friday for a mentorship programme. 

The boys were drawn from different secondary schools within Maralal ward in Samburu West constituency. 

Motivational speakers Robert Burale and Pastor Simon Mbithi and Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda facilitated the programme. 

 

Lesuuda said the programme would be extended to secondary schools in the other four wards within her constituency so that boys can be at par with the girls. 

“We have begun a journey of empowering the boy child so that we can move together as a society, we want one stride from a girl and another one from a boy,” Lesuuda said.

The legislator said drug abuse, school dropouts, adolescent, engaging in unsafe sexual practices, desire to join extremism and terrorism are among challenges that are negatively affecting male students in the county’s secondary schools. 

She said these ought to be addressed on time. 

Kirisia Secondary School Principal Kennedy Lengoiboni said the programme will of great benefit to male students.

“Our students have greatly benefitted from the new lesson. We believe that for a society to be complete both boys and girls must be brought up together,” Lengoiboni said.

He thanked MP Lesuuda for bringing the initiative to the school. 

 

Lengoiboni said the programme ought to be supported by everyone.

(Edited by O. Owino)

More:

MP Lesuuda wants Governors compelled to pay pending Bills

MP says transitions have seen some governors refuse to pay debts incurred by predecessors.
News
2 weeks ago

MP Lesuuda proposes Bill to ensure interns are paid

Last month, there was a debate on social media about internships .
News
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MARTIN FUNDI Correspondent, Samburu
Rift Valley
24 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Slay queen’s Sh8,100 hotel bill lands man in court
    2d ago Nairobi

  2. 850 Kilifi teen mothers have HIV - official
    2d ago Coast

  3. Sh12 billion Kisii City remains a pipe dream
    2d ago Nyanza

  4. Mudavadi will beat Ruto hands down in 2022, says Savula
    6d ago Western

  5. 'I'd ask for directions, my friends would rob you'
    4d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos