Uhuru steers clear of politics in Eldoret tour

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday avoided politics when he toured DP William Ruto's Eldoret turf and opened the revived Rivatex.
However, the Deputy President William Ruto pledged full support to the President to achieve his vision and agenda before retirement.
Uhuru focused on the commissioning of the new production line and the benefits the company would have to the country. He urged Kenyans to unite regardless of their tribes.
Uhuru said his main agenda is to unite Kenyans and improve the economy for future generations. He said the Big Four Agenda was the most ambitious vision for Kenya and it would be achieved through revival of companies like Rivatex, Kicomi in Kisumu and Mountex among others.
“We are a government that keeps the promises we made to our people and today we are here to answer one of our pledges to revive Rivatex as part of expansion of national cake through manufacturing sector," Uhuru said.
Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, who was not supposed to speak, was however given a chance by Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago. He is a critic of the President and the handshake with ODM leader Raila Odinga.
Sudi welcomed the President and said the revival of Rivatex is a major milestone.
“This country has only one President and it’s you. Eldoret is your sitting room and we want you to keep on coming because we have achieved a lot since you joined hands with DP Ruto," Sudi said.
He spoke in political parables indicating that the President and residents of the region are inseparable.
“You are our baggage and we are your baggage your excellency. We must carry each other," Sudi said amid cheers.
Sudi said Uhuru should ignore propaganda and heated politics at times and visit the Rift Valley region because he had special connection to the region.
“You and the DP brought unity to our people when no one imagined that Kalenjins and Kikuyus would work together and that is where we still stand," he said.
Uhuru thanked the government of India for investing about Sh5 billion in Rivatex noting that such initiatives were part of the social economic revival of the country.
Uhuru said revival of Rivatex would help to create 3, 000 jobs and usher in a new dawn for cotton farming in more than 24 counties where 500,000 farmers would also benefit and create more jobs.
He asked counties to help farmers increase cotton production required by the Rivatex plant while the national government would improve the necessary policy framework for the cotton sector.
Uhuru urged Kenyans to support the “Buy Kenya build Kenya initiative” through which locally manufactured products will be marketed.
Ruto said the Big Four Agenda was turning into a reality with the revival of Rivatex as the best examples of successes so far achieved.
He said Jubilee Party was united in supporting the President to unite Kenyans and also achieve his vision under the Big Four Agenda.
“As we said when we elected you and as all leaders in Jubilee we are still fully with you from all sides be it from the back or the front, from down or up, from sideways or from hills and valleys," Ruto said.
For example he said Kenyans and especially public servants should support firms like Rivatex by putting on clothes manufactured by the company or other local firms every day.
The president asked the Rivatex management to endevour to produce good quality products that would compete internationally.
We also target to train more than 40,000 youth in skilled labour to support the local industries”, said Uhuru.
Uhuru also commissioned the laptop assembly factory at Rivatex and urged Moi Universityh along with other colleges to enhance research activities that will ensure both computer hardware and software are made locally.
Uhuru said the government would also deal with other challenges affected residents in the region including completion of the Northern by pass to ease traffic congestion in Eldoret along with other health projects.
Other leaders present included Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos, Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar, Cabinet Secretaries Henry Rotich, George Magoha and Peter Munya among others