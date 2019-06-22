Uhuru steers clear of politics in Eldoret tour

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday avoided politics when he toured DP William Ruto's Eldoret turf and opened the revived Rivatex.

However, the Deputy President William Ruto pledged full support to the President to achieve his vision and agenda before retirement.

Uhuru focused on the commissioning of the new production line and the benefits the company would have to the country. He urged Kenyans to unite regardless of their tribes.

Uhuru said his main agenda is to unite Kenyans and improve the economy for future generations. He said the Big Four Agenda was the most ambitious vision for Kenya and it would be achieved through revival of companies like Rivatex, Kicomi in Kisumu and Mountex among others.

“We are a government that keeps the promises we made to our people and today we are here to answer one of our pledges to revive Rivatex as part of expansion of national cake through manufacturing sector," Uhuru said.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, who was not supposed to speak, was however given a chance by Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago. He is a critic of the President and the handshake with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Sudi welcomed the President and said the revival of Rivatex is a major milestone.

“This country has only one President and it’s you. Eldoret is your sitting room and we want you to keep on coming because we have achieved a lot since you joined hands with DP Ruto," Sudi said.

He spoke in political parables indicating that the President and residents of the region are inseparable.