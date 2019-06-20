Teen pregnancies in Uasin Gishu raise concern

The rate at which teenage girls in Uasin Gishu county are getting pregnant is worrying health officials.

The pregnancy rate currently stands at 22 per cent for girls aged between 15 to 19, translating to one in every five girls within the age bracket.

A reproductive health officer at the county department of health Caroline Chemoiywo said there was a need to scale up reproductive health services to curb the rising teenage pregnancies.

“We are almost the second county in the country with the highest rate of teenage pregnancies, which is worrying”, Chemoiywo said.

She spoke on Tuesday during an inter-ministerial policy meeting on population and the Big Four agenda organised by the National Council for Population and Development.

She said the county has started youth friendly centres in health facilities to empower the youth with knowledge on reproduction and the dangers associated with premarital sex.

Chemoiywo said men should be involved in reproductive health as they are major decision makers in the family.

“Because of the cultural set up, parents hardly discuss sex with their children. Matters sexuality are swept under the carpet, leaving the children to discover on their own and in the process get pregnant”, she said.

Most of the teens getting pregnant are in school.