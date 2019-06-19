Rodent catchers, herdsmen targeted in Laikipia staff audit

Laikipia county will on Monday next week begin a month-long staff census to to flush out ghost workers among its over 1,800 employees.

Rodent catchers, herdsmen and brewers are some of the designations targeted in the exercise.

Acting county secretary Karanja Njora said the strange designations were captured by the defunct municipal, town and county councils and that some titles do not exist in reality.

“Contrary to to what some believe, the county government is not intending to sack its employees but what we want to do is to streamline the service,” Njora said.

“It has been decided that the staff audit be carried out in the entire county public service. The Public Service Board shall take the leading role in this exercise,” read part of the communication from the county secretary.

The employees are required to present themselves with original and certified photocopies as well as duly filled staff audit form.

Documents required are academic professional and any other relevant documents, national identity card, two current coloured passport size photographs and birth certificate.

Others are letter of appointment, letters of promotion and upgrading, three most recent pay slips and current deployment letter.

County staff from around Nanyuki town will assemble at Nanyuki social hall from June 24 to July 12 while those from Nyahururu town will gather at Nyahururu Polytechnic from July 15 to July 26.

The civil servants in Rumuruti will assemble at Rumuruti social hall from July 29 to July 31 while those in Doldol will be at Catholic hall from August 1 to 2.

“This is a very important exercise and should be taken seriously as the results shall inform the county government on who will be in the August 2019 payroll,” Njora said.

(Edited by O. Owino)