Residents warned against arbitrary land sales

Uasin Gishu deputy county commissioner Mohammed Mwabudzo on Tuesday warned residents against selling land without following proper procedure.

Mwabudzo said the number of land cases in Uasin Gishu county is alarming.

Angu Kitigen, an advocate and mediator based in Eldoret said there are over 4,000 cases pending at the Environment and Lands court in Eldoret with only two judges expected to handle them.

One judge can only handle 300 cases in a year, he said. This means about 3,400 cases will still be pending at the end of the year excluding new ones lodged.

Mwabudzo urged residents to avoid wasting time in courts on matters that can be solved out of court.

He spoke during a paralegal training for local location administrators at Kilimani village in Turbo sub-county.

As part of the training, chiefs, assistant chiefs and village elders in Uasin Gishu county will receive paralegal skills to help them handle disputes effectively.

They will be trained to solve boundary disputes and succession through mediation.

Centre for Human Rights and Mediation CEO Nick Omito said the programme seeks to help people at the grassroots level get justice without going to court.

It will also be used to create awareness about residents’ fundamental rights as stipulated in Legal Aid Act (2016).