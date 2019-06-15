Court to decide if to release lawyer in beer bottle stabbing case on bond

The High Court in Eldoret will on Monday decide whether a lawyer accused of stabbing his colleague to death with a broken beer bottle will be released on bond.

Abel Mogaka appeared before Justice Olga Sewe and denied killing Calvines Ngaira using a beer bottle.

He allegedly stabbed and injured Ngaira on May 18, after a confrontation during a party at a colleague's house.

Ngaira was taken to Mediheal Hospital in Eldoret where he succumbed to injuries three days later. Ngaira was admitted to the Bar two months ago.

Justice Sewe allowed police to detain Mogaka at Eldoret prison for three more days pending the outcome of the probation officer’s report. He has been in the police cell for almost three weeks.

“The police will continue to hold the suspect at Eldoret prison until next Monday when his bail application will be determined,” the judge ruled.

Mogaka is represented by a team of five lawyers, led by Evans Miyenda.

Earlier on, his lawyers asked the court to release their client on bond.

Miyenda said the suspect is not a flight risk and that the offence he is accused of should not be used a reason to deny him bond.

The suspect, he said, will avail himself in court whenever required if released on bond.