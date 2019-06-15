Butcher commits suicide over teen lover

A 21-year-old butcher has committed suicide in Naivasha after his 18-year-old lover abandoned him for another man.

The victim, identified as Francis Njuguna, was found hanging in his room in Kinamba village, 10-kilometres away from Naivasha town.

Njuguna, who worked in a local butchery, left a suicide note in which he blamed his lover, identified only as Shiku, for his woes.

“I ask for forgiveness from my mother for this act which has been caused by my lover who has decided to move along with many other men,” said the note in Kiswahili.

Emotions ran high as police moved in to collect the body before taking it to Naivasha sub-county hospital mortuary.

A resident, Ibrahim Nyutu, said the deceased was in high spirits the previous night as he served his customers.

He decried the rising cases of suicide among youths in the country due to love affairs.

“We have recorded a very wicked spirit that is leading youths to commit suicide and it's time we engaged them so that this evil trend can end,” he said.

A friend, Peter Muchina, said the victim had confessed to them over the fall-out with the lover the previous night.

Naivasha deputy OCPD John Kwasa said an inquest file was opened.

“In the latest case the deceased left a note accusing his lover for the incident and the body has been taken to Naivasha mortuary and the next of kin will be notified,” he said.