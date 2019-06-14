Kimosop sues KVDA over his sacking

• Kimosop argues that his contract was to expire in 2021 and the KVDA board acted illegally.
• Governor Tolgos says Kimosop was in office illegally and he should quit as ordered by the board.
Former Kerio Valley Development Authority CEO David Kimosop has sued the parastatal over his removal by the board two weeks ago.
KVDA management yesterday confirmed receipt of a notice from Katwa Kigen, Kimosop’s lawyer.
“We have been served and we will be heading to court over the matter,” board chairman Jackson Kiptanui said.
In the suit filed at the Industrial and Labour Relations Court in Nakuru, Kimosop wants to be reinstated on the grounds that the board’s decision was illegal and unfair because his contract was due to expire in 2021.
The application is scheduled to be heard today (Thursday) before the court issues orders on the matter.
Kigen has also told KVDA that his client will not handover to acting CEO Francis Kipkech.
He argues that the board had was illegally constituted with excess members contrary to provisions in the KVDA Act and that the board had no powers to sack Kimosop before the expiry of his contract.
“I did my work as per the law and I am waiting to know why I was sacked,” Kimosop said last week.
Kipkech will act as CEO as the board seeks a replacement. He was on Monday grilled by the parliamentary committee on cohesion chaired by nominated MP Maina Kamanda.
The DCI is also finalising its probe into the possible loss of more than Sh21 billion for the Arror and Kimwarer dams in Elgeyo Marakwet county.
Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos welcomed Kimosop’s sacking.
“He was in office illegally and we will not accept him back. In fact, he should be surcharged for being in office illegally,” Tolgos said .
Tolgos wants the DCI to finalise investigations into the alleged theft of money for the dams.
“I raised issues about him long ago and he ended up messing our key dam projects. He should vacate office and hand over as ordered,” Tolgos told journalists on Tuesday.
Kimosop is among more than 30 individuals under probe by the DCI over the dams scandal.