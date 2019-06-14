Kimosop sues KVDA over his sacking

Former Kerio Valley Development Authority CEO David Kimosop has sued the parastatal over his removal by the board two weeks ago.

KVDA management yesterday confirmed receipt of a notice from Katwa Kigen, Kimosop’s lawyer.

“We have been served and we will be heading to court over the matter,” board chairman Jackson Kiptanui said.

In the suit filed at the Industrial and Labour Relations Court in Nakuru, Kimosop wants to be reinstated on the grounds that the board’s decision was illegal and unfair because his contract was due to expire in 2021.

The application is scheduled to be heard today (Thursday) before the court issues orders on the matter.

Kigen has also told KVDA that his client will not handover to acting CEO Francis Kipkech.

He argues that the board had was illegally constituted with excess members contrary to provisions in the KVDA Act and that the board had no powers to sack Kimosop before the expiry of his contract.