Dam to dangerously lower Lake Naivasha

The planned construction of a mega-dam in Nyandarua will dangerously lower water levels in Lake Naivasha and could spell environmental disaster.

Levels are at an all-time low in the heavily polluted lake from which the famous flamingoes have fled.

The dam to be built in Malewa is meant to supply water to Naivasha, Gilgil and the industrial park in Mai Mahiu.

Some environmentalists on Wednesday called for a halt to the project. Some called wide public consultations and full disclosure before the project starts.

"If the dam is allowed to continue, it could lead to the death of Lake Naivasha and this is an environmental disaster in waiting," said Francis Muthui, chairman of friends of Lake Naivasha.

Addressing the press in Naivasha, Muthui and Lake Naivasha Water Resource Users Association chairman Enock Kiminta said water levels would drop sharply due to the dam.

Kiminta said the dam would also hurt users of rivers flowing from Nyandarua to Naivasha and Gilgil.