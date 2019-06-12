Sotik CDF staff still in office despite 'suspension' by MP

Six Sotik NG-CDF staff accused of misappropriating funds are still in office despite area MP Dominic Koskei claim that he had suspended them.

The National Government Constituency Development Fund officials led by chairman Vincent Chirchir and manager Kitur Bernard and four other committee members are said to have diverted more than Sh5 million in bursaries meant for needy children to their cronies and relatives.

More than 300 residents held a peaceful demonstration in Sotik town on Thursday last week and later shut the offices, demanding that the officials be suspended, investigated and charged.

Documents in our possession show one of the NG-CDF committee members allocated himself Sh200,000 for his university studies, while another one took Sh50,000.

Some Sh30 million had been set aside as bursary for needy students in this financial year.

Residents also took on the legislator, accusing him of laxity in cracking the whip on "corrupt individuals several months after the matter was reported to him".

In their letter, the group called on the anti-graft agency to investigate the matter, with a view of holding the individuals to account.

But the legislator said in a statement after the protests that he had suspended the entire committee pending investigations.

"Those who will be found culpable will face the full force of the law...I also take this opportunity to thank the whistleblowers and people of goodwill who have been helping with information," he said.

A spot check by the Star yesterday, however, showed that the offices were open since Monday, with the officials mentioned still at work.

It was also established that the MP has not issued any suspension letters to the officials in the committee to validate his statement.

Reached for comment, Chirchir dismissed as "unsubstantiated allegations" that he misused the bursaries.

Scott Mutai, one of the youth leaders who spoke to the press yesterday, said they are planning another action since it was evident the MP is protecting the officials.