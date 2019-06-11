Close

Slain livestock trader laid to rest

He and his friend are suspected to have been killed by police officers

• The two went missing after they were allegedly picked and bundled into a private car

• Two others narrowly escaped death and are nursing bullet wounds

by MARYANN CHAI Correspondent, West Pokot
Rift Valley
11 June 2019 - 00:00
Sorrow engulfed Chepareria ward in Pokot South when livestock trader Matayo Lotulia who was brutally murdered was laid to rest.

The livestock trader was killed last week alongside his friend and their bodies dumped in Sabor Forest, Elgeyo Marakwet county. The bodies were riddled with bullets wounds. 

Leaders said the two went missing after they were allegedly picked and bundled into a private car moments after they were charged and released on bond at Kapenguria law court for allegedly buying stolen livestock.

 
 

They had reportedly been found with three stolen cows from a herd of 24 they had bought at Lomut livestock market.

Police are suspected to be behind the killings.

Two others narrowly escaped death with bullet wounds and were rescued and taken to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment.

Emotions ran high as residents viewed the body, while some who could not hold themselves fainted. 

Lotulia was a pastor at Full Gospel Church at Chepareria. 

The leaders condemned the killing and demanded that the government gets the killers. 

Pokot South MP David  Pkosing said he had written a petition in Parliament to summon Interior CS Fred Matiangi over extrajudicial killings in the county.

 

He said the CS should explain how people have been killed in the county without the killers being arrested.

The angry MP said the Pokot community is demanding an explanation from the CS on the deteriorating state of security along the border of West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet counties, where a number of people have been gunned down in the last one month.

“We leaders know the police are the ones who brutally killed these two people. If not, the officers led by the Inspector General of Police, Hilary Mutyambai, should reveal to us the killers,"  he said.

