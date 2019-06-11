Slain livestock trader laid to rest

Police are suspected to be behind the killings.

Two others narrowly escaped death with bullet wounds and were rescued and taken to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment.

Emotions ran high as residents viewed the body, while some who could not hold themselves fainted.

Lotulia was a pastor at Full Gospel Church at Chepareria.

The leaders condemned the killing and demanded that the government gets the killers.

Pokot South MP David Pkosing said he had written a petition in Parliament to summon Interior CS Fred Matiangi over extrajudicial killings in the county.

He said the CS should explain how people have been killed in the county without the killers being arrested.

The angry MP said the Pokot community is demanding an explanation from the CS on the deteriorating state of security along the border of West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet counties, where a number of people have been gunned down in the last one month.

“We leaders know the police are the ones who brutally killed these two people. If not, the officers led by the Inspector General of Police, Hilary Mutyambai, should reveal to us the killers," he said.