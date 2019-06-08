Church piano, chairs stolen in Bomet burglary

Burglars on Thursday night broke into a Bomet church and stole a piano and an unknown number of chairs.

Residents suspect the gang struck the Kipsiwon AGC church at Mutarakwa in Bomet central at around 2am, gaining access by cutting padlocks of the main door.

Bomet central sub-county police commander Geoffrey Walumbe said the incident was yet to be reported to the police.

“We only follow cases which have been reported to us. We do not have any reports on that one,” Walumbe said.

Cases of insecurity have increased in Bomet with locals accusing security officers of laxity.

But Bomet county commissioner Geoffrey Omoding on Monday told the press that security officers in the region were closing in on individuals engaged in the series of car thefts and burglary in Bomet town.

Nineteen cars have been stolen in Bomet over the last six months but only nine have been recovered.

“Out of the nine, three were recovered through my own efforts and it is because those who had their cars stolen made direct reports to my office. We are asking all those who lost their vehicles to report to the police station and copy the same to us,” he said.

Omoding said detectives had mapped out ‘areas of concern’ and devised new ways that will enable them to nab the suspects.

Officers from the county will work together with those from Nairobi to ensure the gang is wiped out.

“We have been silent over this but you will soon see heads rolling. We have been planning on how to counter these acts in our towns,” Omoding said.

The county commissioner claimed some officers have overstayed in the area and could be colluding with the gangs.

“We have written to the Interior CS and are only waiting for the ongoing reforms to be concluded so that the transfers can be effected. We have reports that some may be working with the suspects,” he said.

(Edited by O. Owino)