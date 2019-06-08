Boda boda operators protest in Kericho, call on MCA to resign

At least 100 boda boda operators and a local football team members on Thursday paralysed business in Kericho town as they protested, demanding the resignation of Kapsoit MCA Paul Chirchir Tarimbo.

The operators and Kapsoit Ward FC members said Tarimbo had failed to intervene on the poor state of roads in Kapsoit ward despite being the chairman of Roads, Transport and Infrastructure Committee at the county assembly.

Waving placards, the demonstrators asked Tarimbo to quit and allow for the election of a development-conscious individual.

The demonstrators traveled some nine kilometres from Kapsoit to Kericho town, bringing business activities to a halt in the central business district.

After an hour-long demonstration on the streets of Kericho town, the protestors converged at the Kericho governor’s office where they handed over a memorandum to deputy governor Susan Kikwai since Governor Paul Chepkwony was not in the office.

Kikwai assured the demonstrators that she will hand over their document to Governor Chepkwony upon his arrival back from Nairobi.

She said there are spelt out roles the MCAs and the executive are supposed to play.

“Ours is to fund projects with MCAs playing the role of oversight in all development projects in their respective wards,” Kikwai said.

Kapsoit Ward FC leader Felix Ngetich said residents are planning to collect signatures to recall Tarimbo if he doesn’t stop fighting the executive.

“As county ward residents we are tired of his endless calls to impeach members of the county executive committee at a time when his ward is lagging behind in development,” Ngetich said.

Tarimbo told the Star he will continue pressing for the impeachment of some county executives.

“I have incriminating evidence that can see some of the CECs sent home through a bill I have tabled at the county assembly,” Tarimbo said.