Six found at Mandago brother's grave to face trespass charges

Six suspects arrested at the grave of Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago’s elder brother will on Friday be charged with trespass.

They are Emmanuel Kiplimo, Moses Karanja, John Wafula, Kennedy Wafula, Derrick Olumbe and Oliver Namayi.

They were arrested on Sunday at 3am at the grave of John Kinyor. Kinyor was buried in Uasin Gishu county on Saturday.

The six appeared before chief magistrate Charles Obulutsa on Monday.

The court allowed police to detain the six for five days.

“They will be detained at the Soy police station to allow the investigating officer to complete his work as requested,” Obulutsa said.

Investigating officer Patrick Lorim told the court that the suspects were arrested in Kuinet, Soy subcounty, for trespassing at the grave at night.

The officer asked the court to give him five days to finalise investigations into the matter.

"I intend to detain them since key witnesses are yet to record statements and other suspects have not been arrested,” Lorim said.

He said if released, the suspects would interfere with evidence and other witnesses.

Kinyor was found dead in a building under construction at Kuinet market near his home.

Eldoret East CID boss Ali Kingi had said they had reviewed CCTV cameras on the building, which showed Kinyor falling after missing the steps as he climbed the stairs.

Kingi said Kinyor fell through an empty space, where a lift is to be installed on the building. He died on the spot.

Kinyor as an employee of the Kenya Pipeline Company in Eldoret.

Moiben deputy county commissioner Lilian Langat said investigations into the death of Kinyor are going on and 10 people have been questioned.

She said they were mostly those who saw Kinyor last.