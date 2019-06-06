Kenyans get free tickets to Maasai Mara park

At least 1,667 Kenyans visited Maasai Mara Game Reserve after the Narok government announced free entry to the park during Madaraka celebrations.

Kenyans from all walks of life streamed to the park and for the first time, they witnessed the annual spectacular wildebeest migration.

Wildebeests started crossing to Kenya from Serengeti National Park in Tanzania through Sand River on May 28.

Kenyans accessed the park through the gates of Maasai Mara – Sekenani, Talek, Musiara, Oloolamuitia and Oloololo.

Maasai Mara National Reserve chief park warden Moses ole Kuyioni said Kenyans were happy to see wild animals, which some said they have only seen in newspapers and books.

Security was beefed up for the visitors.

Keekorok hotel and lodge general manager James Pere said the move by the county government will encourage more Kenyans to tour the country's tourist attraction sites.

"This move will help to supplement the tourism industry during the low season," Pere said.

Anthony Njoroge, who came from all the way from Nyeri to visit the park, said that for the first time in his life, he saw the Big Five. The Big Five are the lion, leopard, rhino, elephant and buffalo

"After celebrations in Narok stadium, I visited the park with my wife and two children. It was amazing. I thank the Narok county government for the good gesture," Njoroge said.

He urged other parks' management to follow suit taken, especially during holidays to promote domestic tourism.

"Domestic tourism has a chance to increase revenue if only the stakeholders provide such incentives as free park entry, and lower prices for hotels and lodges, especially for Kenyans who want to learn more about their country," Njoroge said.

Two weeks ago, Narok Governor Samuel Tunai announced that visitors wishing to tour Maasai Mara on Madaraka Day would get free entry tickets courtesy of the county government.

He said the two-day offer would only apply to citizens but foreigners would pay the usual entry fees.

“Kenyans should utilise this opportunity to explore the game reserve. I know many people have not visited the park but this is their time. It is part of our effort to promote domestic tourism,” Tunai said.