Baringo seeks divine intervention over suicide, murders

A special prayer rally will be held in Baringo over the upsurge of suicides, bandit attacks and extrajudicial killings.

“It is sad that we have so far buried 18 people who committed suicide since I took office in January last year. It is time we are all involved in intercessory prayers,” county commissioner Henry Wafula said.

The latest suicide case involved primary school teacher Hosea Kipkebut. The 50-year-old killed himself outside his Tiriondonin home in Ossen-Kabartonjo ward on Friday.

“His body is now lying in the county referral hospital mortuary,” the commissioner told Madaraka Day celebrations in Kabarnet town. He said they were yet to know what drove him to kill himself.

Some residents said Hosea was a habitual drunkard who may have opted to take his life after he lacked money to buy local brew.

Wafula said bandits had killed more than 20 people including school children and stolen over 2,000 livestock since his posting to Baringo.

On May 6, the body of 14-year old Kevin Kibowen, a Standard 8 pupil at Kasesya Primary School in Baringo North, was found on a pathway at 8.30pm. He was murdered on his way from school.

“After killing him like an animal, the assailant went ahead to gouge out his eyes and skinned his face,” villager Stanley Kipkechem said.

Residents of Kapluk in Kerio Valley are mourning the death of Haron Cherutoi, 50, who died minutes after quarrelling with his wife.

The plan for prayers has the backing of Governor Stanley Kiptis, his deputy Jacob Chepkwony, Baringo Central MP Joshua Kandie, his Baringo South counterpart Charles Kamuren and county police commander Robinson Ndiwa.

Kiptis said that most suicide victims were men. He blamed poverty for the state of affairs.

“Women are better off because they engage in groups and hold regular meetings but men still believe in the saying 'man for himself and God for us all'.”

The county boss said the prayers will be convened immediately after the Eid-al-Fitr celebrations.

“We shall call upon all the elected leaders, religious leaders and the business community to converge in a central point to hold prayers to cleanse the vices,” he said.

