HAD HEAD INJURY

Ten quizzed over Governor Mandago brother's death

The body was found on Monday in an incomplete building at Chepkanga market

In Summary

• Police want to establish if the injury was caused by a fall or a blow. 

• Mandago, who was hosting a World Bank delegation, cut short the visit.

The building where the body of Governor Jackson Mandago's brother was found on Monday.
Image: MATHEWS NDANYI

Ten people have been questioned over the death of Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago's brother in Eldoret. 

The body of John Kinyor, 56, was found by a plumber in an incomplete building at Chepkanga market in the outskirts of the town on Monday.

The family said the body had an injury on the head.

"It has not been established if the injury was caused by a fall or if he was hit," family spokesman Mike Kemboi said.  He is also the Mandago's brother.

The governor, who was hosting a delegation from the World Bank, cut short a tour of projects when he was informed of his brother's death.

Moiben deputy county commissioner Lilian Langat said the police are investigating the incident. 

DCI officers are examining CCTV footage of buildings near the scene where the body was found. 

“The body was found in an unfinished building. This is an unfortunate incident and an isolated case. We have not had other cases of insecurity reported in the area in the recent past," Langat said.

Kinyor was recently transferred to Eldoret from Kisumu. 

Kemboi said the Kinyor had a farm near the area and had been seen with friends at the shopping.  

Chepkanga residents have lately complained of an upsurge of insecurity.  The police deny the claims.

Edited by P.Wanambisi

by MATHEWS NDANYI
Rift Valley
30 May 2019 - 00:00

