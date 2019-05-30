KVDA CEO David Kimosop sacked

Kerio Valley Development Authority Managing Director David Kimosop has been sacked.

The KVDA board announced the sacking on Thursday after meeting in Eldoret under the leadership of Chairman Jackson Kiptanui.

"The board has subsequently appointed Francis Kipkech to act as Managing Director in the interim period until a substantive MD is appointed,” the board said in an unsigned press statement.

Kipkech has been Deputy CEO at KVDA for more than 15 years.

Kiptanui confirmed on phone that the services of Kimosop had been terminated with immediate effect following a unanimous decision by all board members.

"It’s true a decision has been made to terminate his services,” Kiptanui told the Star.

The board thanked Kimosop for his services and wished him well in his future endeavours.

It further assured the public that operations at KVDA will not be interrupted following the sudden change of guard.

Kimosop declined to comment on the dismissal.

KVDA has been on the spot over alleged loss of Sh21 billion meant for the yet to be constructed Arror and Kimwarer dams in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The two dams were to cost more than Sh65 billion.

The DCI launched investigations into the scandal.

Kimosop is among more than 30 people, including Finance CS Henry Rotich, who have been grilled by the DCI over the dam scandals.