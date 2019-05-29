Cop detained for 14 days for assaulting suspect

A Bomet police officer was on Monday detained for 14 days after he was charged with roughing up a suspect and causing him bodily harm.

Richard Langat denied the assault charges before Bomet resident magistrate Moureen Aduke.

The Administration Police officer was accused of assaulting Philip Kirui on May 8. He took the suspect to Singorwet AP camp where he also caused him bodily harm.

Kirui was arrested on claims he had trespassed into a farm belonging to his brother.

Prosecutor Carolyne Kiptum opposed Langat's release on bail or bond saying the suspect was likely to interfere with witnesses.

She said the suspect had threatened the witnesses hence should remain in custody until the case is heard and determined.

Lawyer Desmond Leteipa said the accused was a police officer who has the ability to interfere with witnesses.

"Your honour, we pray that the officer is held in custody until the case is heard. We have information that he had sent emissaries to meet the complainant," Leteipa said.

"He is on record telling the complainant that he had initially killed someone and that it would not be an issue to commit another murder."

Aduke directed that Langat be taken o court on June 10 when the bail application will be heard.

