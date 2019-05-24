No toilets, no teaching in Narok school

• Primary school in Narok East sub-county with 400 pupils, has only two dilapidated toilets, one for girls and another for boys.
A primary school in Narok county is facing closure for lack of latrines.
Ole Koonyo primary school in Narok East has 400 pupils but only two crumbling latrines — one for girls and another for boys.
The latrines have no doors and could collapse due to poor construction and a shaky foundation.
Deputy headteacher Rahab Kuluo said health officials have repeatedly threatened action against the school.
“The public health department has visited this school on several occasions and warned that if the toilets are not built the school risks closure,” she said.
The school is now pleading with well-wishers to come to their rescue so that the learners can continue with their studies.
Addressing reporters in her school, Kuluo said the pupils have to make long queues to use the facilities, interfering with the classroom hours.
She said that on many occasions, the children are forced to use the nearby bushes to relieve themselves.
We plead with our leaders to help us put up at least two more toilets in the school compoundParent Joseph Kamwaro
Sanitation problems have contributed to an increasing number of water-borne diseases among the pupils.
“It unfortunate that menstruating girls have to use the bushes to dispose of used pads,” Kuluo said.
The deputy headteacher said a long dry spell in the region had led to the loss of livestock, leaving parents with no income to help building latrines.
Parent Joseph Kamwaro said that using the bushes exposed the young learners to attacks by dangerous wild animals.
He asked the county government and MP Ken Kiloku to help building new latrines.
“The pupils deserve to learn in decent classrooms like any other school in the county. We plead with our leaders to help us put up at least two more toilets in the school compound,” he said.
