Judge advises family of ex-DPP Murgor to settle row over late father's Sh2bn estate out of court

A High Court judge wants the family of former DPP Phillip Murgor to use mediation to settle a long-running dispute over the inheritance of his father's Sh2 billion estate.

The family is embroiled in a tussle over the property left behind by the late Nyanza Provincial Commissioner Charles Murgor.

On Thursday, Justice Olga Sewe urged them to settle the dispute out of court in the interest of their unity. She said the siblings should agree on how to divide the property, cautioning that a legal battle could cause deep-seated hatred.

“I urge you, as members of one family, to give mediation a try. It will not only restore unity in the family but also produce results that will be mutually agreeable to all of you,” the judge said.

The senior Murgor died 24 years ago and left a vast estate, mostly land and businesses in Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo Marakwet. He left behind four widows. They are Selima with five children, Hannah (two children), the late Christine (six children) and Dinah (Four children). Philip is the firstborn son of Christine.

The property under dispute includes 250 acres in Turbo and 1,400-acre Kalyet farm in Moiben, Uasin Gishu.

The family is also feuding over 212-acre Chebenyinyi farm and several prime plots in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu, and Iten town, Elgeyo Marakwet.

Some family members sought court orders to be included in the sharing of Kaptabei and Chebenyinyi property, arguing that they had been sidelined by the estate administrator. Edward Murgor, who shares the same mother with Philip, filed the suit on behalf of the late Christine’s children.

“We were sideline in a move that was unjustified and malicious,” Edward said.

He argues that the Kalyet farm should not be part of their father's estate because it was bought by his late mother with a loan from the Agricultural Finance Corporation.

“It’s a well-known fact that Kalyet farm has never been part of our late father’s estate. There is no way we will allow the land to be among the property to be shared out,” Edward said. He is represented by Phillip.

But their stepsisters and stepbrothers want the land shared out.

George Murgor, who is the administrator of the 250-acre Kaptabei and 212-acre Chebenyinyi farms, said Edward and his siblings should not demand a share of the two parcels.

“We agreed to surrender the 1,400-acre Kalyet farm to Phillip and the others, but they took us to court demanding shares in the other property,” he said.

George said all they want is fairness. Justice Sewe adjourned the case for further hearing on June 18-19.

