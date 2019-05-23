LIVED ON PARCEL FOR 50 YEARS

Residents of Eldoret farm challenge planned eviction by Defence ministry

Owners of Kapng’etuny Farm Limited have accused the ministry of encroaching on their land and interfering with their peaceful occupation

In Summary

• The case is set for hearing on June 4.

• The National Land Commission accused of complicity.

THEY WILL ANSWER: Defence Secretary Raychelle Omamo during a press briefing
THEY WILL ANSWER: Defence Secretary Raychelle Omamo during a press briefing
Image: MONICAH MWANGI

Residents of a farm in Eldoret want a court to stop their eviction by the Defence ministry. 

The owners of Kapng’etuny Farm Limited have accused the ministry of encroaching on "our land" and interfering with "our peaceful occupation". They have also accused the National Land Commission of complicity. 

The case is set for hearing on June 4. The complainants say the ministry has, however, carried out a survey with the intention of evicting them, instead of waiting for a court ruling.

They say they have lived on the parcel for 50 years and will be left homeless if the court does not come to their rescue. 

“Despite the fact that the ministry knows this matter is fixed for hearing on June 4, it has encroached on our property and carried out a survey, with the intention of forcibly evicting us … ,” they said through lawyer Catherine Shumila.

In an affidavit, resident Daniel Kenduiywo says they were aggrieved by the NLC recommendation of January 24 that they vacate. He says the decision was irrational and its implementation will subject them to untold suffering.

They want that recommendation quashed. Also sought are orders barring the ministry, the National Land Commission and the Attorney General from further surveying until the case is concluded. 

(Edited by F'Orieny)

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by SUSAN MUHINDI Court Reporter
Rift Valley
23 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Who will succeed Governor Joho?
    1d ago Coast

  2. Four Mavoko Water employees drown in reservoir
    1d ago Eastern

  3. Churches to be funded by CDF in proposed bill
    2d ago Nyanza

  4. Nude spell-binding Mombasa woman caught on video
    1w ago Coast

  5. State to alter design of Mombasa waterfront park
    1d ago Coast

Latest Videos