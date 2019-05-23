Residents of Eldoret farm challenge planned eviction by Defence ministry

Residents of a farm in Eldoret want a court to stop their eviction by the Defence ministry.

The owners of Kapng’etuny Farm Limited have accused the ministry of encroaching on "our land" and interfering with "our peaceful occupation". They have also accused the National Land Commission of complicity.

The case is set for hearing on June 4. The complainants say the ministry has, however, carried out a survey with the intention of evicting them, instead of waiting for a court ruling.

They say they have lived on the parcel for 50 years and will be left homeless if the court does not come to their rescue.

“Despite the fact that the ministry knows this matter is fixed for hearing on June 4, it has encroached on our property and carried out a survey, with the intention of forcibly evicting us … ,” they said through lawyer Catherine Shumila.

In an affidavit, resident Daniel Kenduiywo says they were aggrieved by the NLC recommendation of January 24 that they vacate. He says the decision was irrational and its implementation will subject them to untold suffering.

They want that recommendation quashed. Also sought are orders barring the ministry, the National Land Commission and the Attorney General from further surveying until the case is concluded.

