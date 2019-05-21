I was tortured by cops and left for dead, says Nakuru Town East MP

Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria has accused police officers of torturing and denying him access to medical services following his arrest on Saturday.

Gikaria said the security officers from Bondeni police station in Nakuru town were on a mission to maim or kill him. He was arrested after he and his supporters raided a site where the county government is building stalls.

Yesterday, he was arraigned before Naivasha senior resident magistrate Esther Mburu. He had a neck-brace and bandages. He was not charged but was, instead, directed to appear in court on Monday.

He will be charged with assault, incitement, resisting arrest, causing a disturbance at a police station and false-full detainer.

Gikaria tried to address the magistrate but was told his file had not been received, hence his complaints could not be considered.

Outside the court, he cried foul when he was served with fresh orders to appear in court on Monday. He said his constitutional rights had been violated. Gikaria told the press that the officers had an ulterior motive. He was accompanied by several MCAs, relatives and supporters.

“The police directed me to appear in Naivasha courts on Monday and it's surprising and suspicious that the case has been pushed to Monday without any reasons,” he said.

He narrated his ordeal at the hands of the officers. Gikaria said he was beaten unconscious, dumped in a corridor bleeding and left there for more than five hours.

“The police were on a clear mission and they tortured me for hours. My efforts to get treatment were fruitless.”

Gikaria is no stranger to run-ins with the authorities. He has had spats with security officers over claims of inciting residents. He denied wrongdoing and accused the police of blowing issues out of proportion.

Yesterday, he said he will continue to take the county to task over for building stalls on a disputed parcel.

“The land where the stalls are been constructed by the county is in dispute and next to high-voltage power lines. We're wondering how the project was approved,” he said.

